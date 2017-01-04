Erweiterte Funktionen


French Consumer Confidence Highest Since Oct 2007




04.01.17 09:40
dpa-AFX


PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French consumer sentiment held steady at its highest level in more than nine years in December, the statistical office Insee reported Wednesday.


The consumer confidence index came in at 99.0 in December, the same reading as in November, which was revised up from 98.0. The figure also matched consensus estimate.


Moreover, the latest score was the highest since October 2007, when it was 100.0


Households' opinion of their personal financial situation in the past twelve months improved slightly in December, with the index rising to -22 from -24 in November. At the same, their outlook remained stable at -8.


Similarly, the current saving capacity indicator remained unchanged at 7 in December, while the expected saving capacity dropped by 1 points to -7.


In December, households' opinion of their past standard of living in France worsened after an improvement in November. The corresponding index fell to -53 from -49. On the other hand, the indicator for future standard of living improved slightly to -24 from -25.


Households' fears concerning unemployment eased further in December. The respective index fell to 21 from 26.


Consumers were many more numerous than in November to consider that prices should increase during the next twelve months, with the index rising by 11 points to -29 from -40.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme von Biotech-Schmiede mit FDA zugelassenem Produkt!
Verzehnfacher mit dieser Biotech-Aktie!  
 
M Pharmaceutical Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahme von Biotech-Schmiede mit FDA zugelassenem Produkt! Verzehnfacher mit dieser Biotech-Aktie!

M Pharmaceutical Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
10:58 , dpa-AFX
RCI - BNP Paribas Primary New Issues : NO [...]
10:56 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Public Voting Rights: BREMER LAGER [...]
10:53 , dpa-AFX
OTS: ABA-Invest in Austria / Österreich: Rek [...]
10:52 , dpa-AFX
CAC 40 Little Changed In Early Trade
10:49 , dpa-AFX
Smog in China: Giftige Luft hält Millionen im W [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...