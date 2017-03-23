Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Freenet":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Freenet Confirms Preliminary FY16 Figures; Exceeds All Targets




23.03.17 09:27
dpa-AFX


BUEDELSDORF (dpa-AFX) - Freenet AG (FRAGF.PK) announced the company's Executive Board has confirmed the preliminary figures announced on 02 March 2017 in full.

According to this, the company said it has reached respectively exceeded all targets communicated for financial year 2016.


Fiscal 2016 Group EBITDA increased significantly, by 18.5 percent to 438.8 million euros. Earnings per share was 1.78 euros compared to 1.73 euros, prior year. Group revenue increased by 7.8 percent to 3.362 billion euros from 3.118 billion euros, prior year.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Spektakuläre Übernahme - Kursrallye voraus!
1000% Gold-Aktientip Übernahmekandidat von Bonterra und Osisko!  
 
Secova Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
29,49 € 29,455 € 0,035 € +0,12% 23.03./10:26
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0Z2ZZ5 A0Z2ZZ 29,88 € 22,20 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		29,499 € -0,89%  10:40
Düsseldorf 29,64 € +1,77%  08:05
Hannover 29,645 € +1,77%  08:10
Hamburg 29,645 € +0,61%  08:09
München 29,54 € +0,19%  08:00
Xetra 29,49 € +0,12%  10:18
Berlin 29,485 € +0,03%  10:21
Frankfurt 29,475 € +0,02%  10:17
Stuttgart 29,48 € -0,03%  10:20
Nasdaq OTC Other 31,75 $ -0,31%  22.03.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Spektakuläre Übernahme - Kursrallye voraus! 1000% Gold-Aktientip Übernahmekandidat von Bonterra und Osisko!

Secova Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
10133 Freenet Group - WKN A0Z2ZZ 22.03.17
46 freenet 50 eur +x 14.03.17
9095 Freenet: Platow Brief spekuliert. 16.11.16
1135 Freenet 2012,eine Aktie mit Zu. 28.09.16
4 BlackRock 11.02.14
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...