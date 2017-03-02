Freenet AG FY16 Group Result Declines; Revenue Up 7.8%

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Freenet":

BUEDELSDORF (dpa-AFX) - Freenet AG (FRAGF.PK) reported that its Group EBITDA increased significantly, by 18.5 percent to 438.8 million euros from 370.2 million euros, prior year.



The Group result for 2016 was 216.4 million euros, compared to 221.5 million euros, last year. The Group reported that, at 1.78 euros the result per share is on par with the previous year.

According to the preliminary results, Group revenue was 3.36 billion euros, a 7.8 percent increase over the previous year. The company said the increase is essentially the result of the revenue contribution of the newly created TV and Media segment in the past fiscal year amounting to 218.9 million euros. In addition, increased revenue from the sale of hardware and high-value digital lifestyle products made a positive contribution to the growth in total revenue.

The core business mobile communications contributed a total of 3.13 billion euros to Group revenue, 2.1 percent more than prior year. Freenet said the increase in mobile communications revenue is primarily due to customer ownership, which rose by 232,000 participants to 9.53 million.

Joachim Preisig, CFO of freenet AG, said: "We reached or even exceeded all the targets that we set ourselves at the beginning of the year for our key figures." The Group recorded a 20.0 percent increase in free cash flow to 341.5 million euros.

Freenet said its management confirmed announced dividend proposal of 1.60 euros. The management confirmed its existing dividend policy, which provides for a dividend distribution to its shareholders of 50 to 75 percent of the free cash flow generated for the year. The annual report 2016 will be published on 23 March 2017.

