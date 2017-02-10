Fraport: FRA Passenger Traffic Rises In January

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Fraport":

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Fraport AG (FRA.DE, 0O1R.L, FPRUF.PK), the owner and operator of Germany's Frankfurt Airport or FRA, reported Friday that FRA welcomed around 4.23 million passengers in the month of January 2017, an increase of 1.8 percent from last year.





FRA's cargo volume rose briskly by 5.6 percent to 168,556 metric tons. The growing global demand for goods and the timing of the Chinese New Year encouraged these dynamic developments at the beginning of 2017.

Accumulated maximum takeoff weights or MTOWs at FRA dropped 1.6 percent to about 2.2 million metric tons. Aircraft movements also decreased slightly by 1.0 percent to 33,900 takeoffs and landings.

Airports in Fraport's international portfolio reported mixed results in January. A total of 89,396 passengers used Ljubljana Airport in Slovenia's capital city, up 21.5 percent.

Lima Airport in Peru reported growth of 11.8 percent in passengers to 1.7 million passengers. Combined, the two Twin Star airports of Varna and Burgas on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast welcomed 39,326 passengers, down 4.5 percent year-on-year..

Antalya Airport on the Turkish Riviera experienced a slight decline of 1.9 percent.

