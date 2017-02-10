Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Fraport":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Fraport: FRA Passenger Traffic Rises In January




10.02.17 06:47
dpa-AFX


BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Fraport AG (FRA.DE, 0O1R.L, FPRUF.PK), the owner and operator of Germany's Frankfurt Airport or FRA, reported Friday that FRA welcomed around 4.23 million passengers in the month of January 2017, an increase of 1.8 percent from last year.


FRA's cargo volume rose briskly by 5.6 percent to 168,556 metric tons. The growing global demand for goods and the timing of the Chinese New Year encouraged these dynamic developments at the beginning of 2017.


Accumulated maximum takeoff weights or MTOWs at FRA dropped 1.6 percent to about 2.2 million metric tons. Aircraft movements also decreased slightly by 1.0 percent to 33,900 takeoffs and landings.


Airports in Fraport's international portfolio reported mixed results in January. A total of 89,396 passengers used Ljubljana Airport in Slovenia's capital city, up 21.5 percent.


Lima Airport in Peru reported growth of 11.8 percent in passengers to 1.7 million passengers. Combined, the two Twin Star airports of Varna and Burgas on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast welcomed 39,326 passengers, down 4.5 percent year-on-year..


Antalya Airport on the Turkish Riviera experienced a slight decline of 1.9 percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 5.700ppm Kobalt - Analogien zur USD 1 Billionen Lagerstätte!
1.800% in 12 Monaten - Börsenstar Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
58,30 € 58,299 € 0,001 € 0,00% 10.02./08:19
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005773303 577330 58,48 € 44,74 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		58,30 € 0,00%  08:11
Berlin 58,32 € +1,43%  08:00
München 58,38 € +0,34%  08:01
Düsseldorf 56,67 € 0,00%  09.02.17
Frankfurt 58,183 € 0,00%  09.02.17
Hamburg 58,10 € 0,00%  09.02.17
Hannover 57,75 € 0,00%  09.02.17
Stuttgart 58,32 € 0,00%  09.02.17
Xetra 58,32 € 0,00%  09.02.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 5.700ppm Kobalt - Analogien zur USD 1 Billionen Lagerstätte! 1.800% in 12 Monaten - Börsenstar Aktientip!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
66 Gut fliegen mit Fraport,ohne Flu. 10.06.16
  Fraport + Sicherheit = Umsatz-. 03.04.16
13 Fraport AG: Fehlinvestition in n. 10.12.15
9 Luftfracht bricht um 22.6% ein 14.05.12
6 bedeutsam für fraport 21.08.09
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...