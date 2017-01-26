Francisco Partners Reports Acquisition Of CoverMyMeds By McKesson

Erweiterte Funktionen



26.01.17 13:41
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Francisco Partners, a technology-focused private equity firm, reported the pending acquisition of CoverMyMeds LLC by McKesson Corp.

(MCK) for up to $1.4 billion, a portion of which is contingent upon the company's future financial performance.


CoverMyMeds was founded in 2008 with the mission to help patients get access to the appropriate medication they need to live healthy lives. Francisco Partners' 2014 growth investment in CoverMyMeds helped support the company's expansion across the pharmacy, provider, manufacturer and payer ecosystem.


