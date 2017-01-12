Erweiterte Funktionen

Franch Inflation Rises As Estimated In December




12.01.17 09:23
dpa-AFX


PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's consumer price inflation accelerated as initially estimated in December, latest figures from the statistical office Insee showed Thursday.


Consumer prices climbed 0.6 percent year-over-year in December, slightly faster than November's 0.5 percent rise. That was in line with the flash data published on January 3.


Moreover, the latest rate of growth in prices was the strongest since May 2014.


Energy prices grew the most by 4.3 percent annually in December. Food prices went up 0.7 percent and services costs registered an increase of 0.9 percent.


On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.3 percent in December, in line with flash data, after stabilizing in the previous two months.


The EU measure of inflation, or HICP, climbed at a faster pace of 0.8 percent yearly in December, following a 0.7 percent rise in the prior month. It also marked the strongest change since May 2014.


Month-on-month, the harmonized index of consumer prices inched up 0.3 percent from November, when it remained flat. These figures confirmed preliminary estimate.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



