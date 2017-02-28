France's Inflation Slows Slightly In February

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Inflation":

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's inflation slowed marginally in February, preliminary data from the statistical office Insee showed Tuesday.





Consumer price inflation unexpectedly eased to 1.2 percent in February from 1.3 percent in January. Economists had forecast the rate to rise to 1.5 percent. The slight slowdown was the result of a sharp decline in manufactured products prices.

Month-on-month, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent, reversing a 0.2 percent fall in the prior month, but slower than the expected growth of 0.4 percent. This slight increase came from a rebound in services prices and an increase in tobacco prices.

Inflation based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, slowed to 1.4 percent in February from 1.6 percent in January. Economists had forecast 1.7 percent inflation.

On a monthly basis, the HICP gained 0.1 percent, in contrast to January's 0.3 percent fall and slower than the expected growth of 0.4 percent.

The final data is due on March 15.

Another report from Insee showed that producer prices in the French market grew 3.8 percent in January from prior year. Month-on-month, producer price inflation eased to 0.7 percent from 0.9 percent in December.

