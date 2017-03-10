Erweiterte Funktionen


France's Industrial Output Falls Unexpectedly In January




10.03.17 09:32
dpa-AFX


PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's industrial production declined unexpectedly in January, data from the statistical office Insee showed Friday.


Industrial production slid 0.3 percent, confounding expectations for an increase of 0.5 percent. Production had fallen 1.1 percent in December.


Manufacturing output declined again by 1 percent in January, while economists expected it to rise 0.5 percent.


At the same time, construction contracted at a faster pace of 3.4 percent after rising 1 percent in December.


Over the past three months, output grew by 0.6 percent in the manufacturing industry and by 0.9 percent in the overall industry.


MMMM


