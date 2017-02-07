Erweiterte Funktionen


France Trade Gap Narrows In December




07.02.17 11:00
dpa-AFX


PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's trade deficit narrowed in December as exports were boosted by Airbus deliveries that were twice the usual rate, data from the French Customs showed Tuesday.


The trade deficit fell to EUR 3.421 billion from EUR 4.37 billion in November. A year ago, the shortfall was EUR 3.612 billion.


Exports grew 4 percent after 5.4 percent gain in November, largely led by the strong performance of the aeronautics industry. Imports rose 1.4 percent following 2.7 percent increase.


For the year 2016, the trade deficit widened to EUR 48.1 billion from EUR 45 billion in 2015. Exports dropped 0.6 percent versus 4.4 percent growth in 2015. Imports increased 2.4 percent after 5.7 percent in the previous year.


