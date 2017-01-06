France Trade Deficit Narrows In November

Erweiterte Funktionen


06.01.17 09:51
dpa-AFX


PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The French trade deficit narrowed to a three-month low in November, the customs office reported Friday.


The trade deficit declined more-than-expected to EUR 4.37 billion in November from EUR 5.15 billion in October. This was the lowest since August. The shortfall was forecast to fall to EUR 4.8 billion.


Exports increased 5.3 percent from prior month to EUR 38.81 billion in November. Likewise, imports grew 2.8 percent to EUR 43.18 billion.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



