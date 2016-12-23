Erweiterte Funktionen


France Recovers Moderately As Estimated In Q3




23.12.16 09:25
dpa-AFX


PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The French economy recovered as previously estimated in the third quarter, detailed figures from the statistical office Insee showed Friday.


Gross domestic product grew 0.2 percent sequentially, in contrast to a 0.1 percent fall in the second quarter.


Household consumption expenditure gained 0.1 percent after staying flat. Households' gross fixed capital formation accelerated again, to 0.7 percent from 0.4 percent.


Overall, final domestic demand contributed for +0.2 points to GDP growth in the third quarter.


Imports bounced back sharply by 2.5 percent, following a 1.5 percent decrease. At the same time, growth in exports improved to 0.7 percent from 0.1 percent. Overall, the foreign trade balance contributed negatively to GDP growth of?0.6 points.


Conversely, changes in inventories contributed positively by +0.6 points.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)!
317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)! 317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
12:41 , dpa-AFX
Credit Suisse To Pay $5.28 Bln US Mortgage [...]
12:28 , dpa-AFX
Novae Group plc: Purchase of Shares by the [...]
12:23 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Public Voting Rights: curasan AG (eng [...]
12:21 , dpa-AFX
Chevron Announces Sale Of Its Indonesian An [...]
12:11 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP 2: Gesamtmetall will Abkehr vom A [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...