France Leading Index Climbs For Sixth Month

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The leading index for France, which measures the future economic activity, increased for the sixth successive month in January, survey figures from the Conference Board showed Tuesday.





The Conference Board leading economic index climbed 0.4 percent in January, following a 0.2 percent increase in December.

Out of the seven components, four contributed positively to the index in January.

The coincident index that reflects the current economic activity, edged up 0.1 percent in January, after remaining flat in the prior month.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM