Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Inflation":
 Indizes      Aktien      Fonds      Zertifikate    


France Inflation Slows As Estimated In February




15.03.17 09:56
dpa-AFX


PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's inflation slowed slightly as estimated in February, the statistical office Insee showed Wednesday.


Consumer price inflation eased to 1.2 percent in February from 1.3 percent in January. The annual rate came in line with expectations.


Fresh food prices surged 11 percent and energy prices advanced 11.4 percent. Likewise, services prices moved up 1.1 percent. Meanwhile, manufactured product prices slid 1.6 percent.


Month-on-month, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent, as estimated, reversing a 0.2 percent fall in the prior month.


Core inflation slowed to 0.2 percent from 0.7 percent in January.


Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, fell to 1.4 percent, matching estimate, from 1.6 percent in January.


On a monthly basis, the index recovered by revised 0.2 percent, following a 0.3 percent drop in the prior month. The initial estimate for monthly inflation was 0.1 percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
10.000% mit Funkturm-Aktien - Das beste Geschäftsmodell der Welt!
Neuer Funkturm-Aktientip Tower One Wireless!  
 
Tower One Wireless Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,90 % 1,70 % 0,20 % +11,76% 14.03./17:30
 
ISIN WKN
1,90 %
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Bundesbank 1,90 % +11,76%  31.01.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
10.000% mit Funkturm-Aktien - Das beste Geschäftsmodell der Welt! Neuer Funkturm-Aktientip Tower One Wireless!

Tower One Wireless Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
3 Löschung 15.08.14
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...