France Inflation Rises Further In December




03.01.17 09:30
dpa-AFX


PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's inflation increased further in December, flash data from the statistical office Insee showed Tuesday.


Consumer prices climbed 0.6 percent year-on-year in December, following a 0.5 percent rise in November and 0.4 percent increase in October. Nonetheless, the rate was slower than the expected 0.8 percent.


The annual growth was caused by increases in energy and food prices. By contrast, services prices slowed and manufactured product prices logged a stronger decline.


Month-on-month, consumer prices edged up 0.3 percent in December after stabilizing in previous two months. Economists had forecast a 0.5 percent increase.


At the same time, the harmonized index of consumer prices rose 0.8 percent annually following a 0.7 percent rise in November. Prices were expected to gain 0.9 percent.


On month, the indicator climbed 0.3 percent versus a flat change in the prior period and the expected 0.5 percent increase.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



