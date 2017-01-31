France Inflation Highest Since Late 2012

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Inflation":

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's inflation accelerated to the highest level in more than four years in January on the sharp acceleration in energy prices, provisional estimate from the statistical office Insee showed Tuesday.





Consumer prices advanced 1.4 percent year-on-year in January, much faster than December's 0.6 percent increase and the expected 1 percent. This was the highest since November 2012.

Meanwhile, the consumer price index dropped 0.2 percent from prior month, when it grew 0.3 percent. Nonetheless, the pace of decline was slower than the 0.5 percent expected fall. The fall was caused by the seasonal decline in manufactured product prices.

At the same time, inflation based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, doubled to 1.6 percent from 0.8 percent in December. The expected rate was 1.2 percent.

Month-on-month, the HICP slid 0.2 percent after rising 0.3 percent a month ago, but slower than the forecast of 0.5 percent.

Another report from Insee today showed that producer prices in the domestic market climbed at a pace of 0.9 percent in December after gaining 0.7 percent in November. The increase was largely driven by energy product prices.

On a yearly basis, producer prices advanced 1.7 percent.

