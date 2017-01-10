France Industrial Output Recovers In November

Erweiterte Funktionen


10.01.17 09:18
dpa-AFX


PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's industrial production recovered at a faster than expected pace in November on higher petroleum and transport equipment output, figures from the statistical office Insee showed Tuesday.


Industrial production logged a monthly expansion of 2.2 percent, in contrast to October's 0.1 percent fall. Output grew the most since August, when output grew 2.6 percent. Economists had forecast a 0.6 percent rise for November.


Likewise, manufacturing output advanced 2.3 percent, reversing a 0.6 percent fall in October. This was also the fastest growth in three months and exceeded the expected growth of 0.7 percent.


Production of coke and refined petroleum products grew 6.3 percent and that of transport equipment rose 3.4 percent. Mining and quarrying output grew 1.5 percent.


Meanwhile, construction contracted 0.3 percent after rising 2 percent in the prior month.


In the three months to November, manufacturing moved up 0.6 percent and industrial production by 0.7 percent.


