France GDP To Grow 0.4% In Q1




09.03.17 10:48
dpa-AFX


PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The French economy is forecast to grow slightly more than previously projected in the first quarter, survey data from the Bank of France revealed Thursday.


Gross domestic product is expected to climb 0.4 percent in the first quarter, which was revised up from 0.3 percent.


The business confidence index in manufacturing improved to 104 in February from 102 in January. Business leaders expect production to increase in March.


At the same time, the sentiment index for services held steady at 101 in February. According to business leaders, activity would grow at the same pace in March.


The business sentiment index in construction came in at 101 versus 100 in the prior month. Activity is forecast to grow in March, particularly in structural work.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



