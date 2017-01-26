Franc Ticks Up Following Swiss Trade Data

Erweiterte Funktionen


26.01.17
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Following the release of Swiss foreign trade data for December at 2.00 am ET Thursday, the franc ticked up against its major rivals.


The franc was trading at 0.9995 against the greenback, 113.63 against the yen, 1.0734 against the euro and 1.2638 against the pound around 2:03 am ET.


