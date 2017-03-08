Erweiterte Funktionen


Franc Rises Ahead Of Swiss CPI Data




08.03.17 09:25
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:15 am ET Wednesday, the Federal Statistical Office releases Swiss consumer price data for February.

Prices are expected to climb 0.4 percent annually after rising 0.3 percent in January.


Ahead of the data, the Swiss franc rose against its major rivals.


As of 3:10 am ET, the Swiss franc was trading at 1.0702 against the euro, 1.2344 against the pound, 1.0134 against the U.S. dollar and 112.41 against the yen.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Riesendeal mit Technologieführer MGX Minerals in Kürze - Kursrallye voraus!
813% Lithium-Aktientip Power Metals Corp.!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Riesendeal mit Technologieführer MGX Minerals in Kürze - Kursrallye voraus! 813% Lithium-Aktientip Power Metals Corp.!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
11:01 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: TUI AG (english)
10:58 , dpa-AFX
Hungary Inflation At 4-Year High
10:58 , dpa-AFX
Alltours setzt im Türkei-Geschäft auf Kurzfris [...]
10:55 , dpa-AFX
U.S. Slips Down In List Of Supposed "Best C [...]
10:52 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP 2: China verzeichnet erstes Handels [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...