Franc Rises Ahead Of Swiss CPI Data

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:15 am ET Wednesday, the Federal Statistical Office releases Swiss consumer price data for February.



Prices are expected to climb 0.4 percent annually after rising 0.3 percent in January.

Ahead of the data, the Swiss franc rose against its major rivals.

As of 3:10 am ET, the Swiss franc was trading at 1.0702 against the euro, 1.2344 against the pound, 1.0134 against the U.S. dollar and 112.41 against the yen.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM