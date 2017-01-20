Erweiterte Funktionen


Franc Mixed Ahead Of Swiss ZEW Economic Sentiment Index




20.01.17 11:10
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5:00 am ET Friday, Switzerland's ZEW economic expectations survey results for January are due.


Ahead of the data, the Swiss franc showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the Swiss franc rose against the euro and the pound, it fell against the U.S. dollar. Against the yen, the Swiss franc held steady.


As of 4:55 am ET, the Swiss franc was trading at 1.0721 against the euro, 1.2379 against the pound, 1.0067 against the U.S. dollar and 114.23 against the yen.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!  
 
Scorpio Gold Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!

Scorpio Gold Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
11:48 , dpa-AFX
AIXTRON CEO, Martin Goetzeler, To Resign
11:47 , dpa-AFX
FTSE 100 Marginally Lower After Downbeat [...]
11:42 , dpa-AFX
Staatsanwaltschaft erhebt Anklage gegen Man [...]
11:35 , dpa-AFX
OTS: momox GmbH / Re-Commerce Marktführ [...]
11:31 , dpa-AFX
Forecasters Lift Eurozone Inflation Outlook: EC [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...