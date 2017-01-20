Franc Mixed Ahead Of Swiss ZEW Economic Sentiment Index

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5:00 am ET Friday, Switzerland's ZEW economic expectations survey results for January are due.





Ahead of the data, the Swiss franc showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the Swiss franc rose against the euro and the pound, it fell against the U.S. dollar. Against the yen, the Swiss franc held steady.

As of 4:55 am ET, the Swiss franc was trading at 1.0721 against the euro, 1.2379 against the pound, 1.0067 against the U.S. dollar and 114.23 against the yen.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM