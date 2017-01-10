Erweiterte Funktionen


Franc Mixed Ahead Of Swiss Unemployment Rate




10.01.17 07:55
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's State Secretariat for Economic Affairs is scheduled to release its unemployment data for December in the pre-European session on Tuesday at 1:45 am ET.

The unemployment rate is expected to remain stable at 3.3 percent in December.


Ahead of the data, the Swiss franc showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the Swiss franc rose against the U.S. dollar and the pound, it fell against the euro. Against the yen, the Swiss franc held steady.


As of 1:40 am ET, the Swiss franc was trading at 1.0744 against the euro, 1.2300 against the pound, 1.0129 against the U.S. dollar and 114.12 against the yen.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Abnehm-Verkaufsschlager bald auch rezeptfrei zu haben! 833% mit Biotech-Aktientip M Pharmaceutical!  
 
M Pharmaceutical Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Abnehm-Verkaufsschlager bald auch rezeptfrei zu haben! 833% mit Biotech-Aktientip M Pharmaceutical!

M Pharmaceutical Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
09:26 , dpa-AFX
Valeant To Acquire CeraVe, AcneFree And A [...]
09:22 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP/Wirtschaft zieht an: China überrasc [...]
09:18 , dpa-AFX
France Industrial Output Recovers In November
09:05 , dpa-AFX
Frankreich: Industrieproduktion deutlich stärker a [...]
09:00 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG (english)
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...