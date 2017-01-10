Franc Mixed Ahead Of Swiss Unemployment Rate

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's State Secretariat for Economic Affairs is scheduled to release its unemployment data for December in the pre-European session on Tuesday at 1:45 am ET.



The unemployment rate is expected to remain stable at 3.3 percent in December.

Ahead of the data, the Swiss franc showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the Swiss franc rose against the U.S. dollar and the pound, it fell against the euro. Against the yen, the Swiss franc held steady.

As of 1:40 am ET, the Swiss franc was trading at 1.0744 against the euro, 1.2300 against the pound, 1.0129 against the U.S. dollar and 114.12 against the yen.

