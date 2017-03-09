Franc Mixed Ahead Of Swiss Unemployment Data

Erweiterte Funktionen


09.03.17 07:55
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's unemployment data for February is due to be released in the pre-European session on Thursday at 1:45 am ET.

The jobless rate is expected to remain unchanged at 3.3 percent in February.


Ahead of the data, the Swiss franc showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the Swiss franc fell against the U.S. dollar, it held steady against the euro, the pound and the yen.


As of 1:40 am ET, the Swiss franc was trading at 1.0698 against the euro, 1.2347 against the pound, 1.0154 against the U.S. dollar and 112.71 against the yen.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



