Franc Mixed Ahead Of Swiss UBS Consumption Indicator

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2:00 am ET Tuesday, Swiss UBS consumption indicator for February is due.



The indicator stood at 1.43 in January.

Ahead of the data, the franc traded mixed against the other major currencies. While the franc fell against the greenback and the yen, it held steady against the pound. Against the euro, it rose.

The franc was worth 0.9920 against the greenback, 1.0725 against the euro, 1.2304 against the pound and 111.99 against the yen as of 1:55 am ET.

