Franc Mixed Ahead Of Swiss UBS Consumption Indicator




01.03.17 08:10
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's UBS consumption indicator for January is due in the pre-European session on Wednesday at 2:00 am ET.

The indicator stood at 1.50 in December.


Ahead of the data, the franc traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the franc rose against the pound and the yen, it held steady against the euro and the U.S.dollar.


The franc was worth 1.0645 against the euro, 1.2469 against the pound, 1.0083 against the greenback and 112.54 against the yen as of 1:55 am ET.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



