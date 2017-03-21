Franc Mixed Ahead Of Swiss Trade Data

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Swiss Life":

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:00 am ET Tuesday, Switzerland's foreign trade data is due for February.



The trade surplus totaled CHF 4.73 billion in January.

Ahead of the data, the franc traded mixed against its major rivals. While the franc rose against the pound and the yen, it held steady against the greenback. Against the euro, it declined.

The franc was worth 0.9977 against the greenback, 112.95 against the yen, 1.0740 against the euro and 1.2326 against the pound as of 2:55 am ET.

