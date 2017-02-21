Erweiterte Funktionen


Franc Mixed Ahead Of Swiss Trade Data




21.02.17 08:12
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's foreign trade data for January is due to be released in the pre-European session on Tuesday at 2:00 am ET.


Ahead of the data, the Swiss franc showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the Swiss franc rose against the U.S. dollar, the yen and the euro, it held steady against the euro.


As of 1:55 am ET, the Swiss franc was trading at 1.0641 against the euro, 1.2519 against the pound, 1.0050 against the U.S. dollar and 112.93 against the yen.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahmen hochgradiger Kobalt-Lagerstätten in Marokko voraus!
Börsenstar baut Lithium-Zulieferer für Tesla, Apple, VW, BMW und Daimler!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahmen hochgradiger Kobalt-Lagerstätten in Marokko voraus! Börsenstar baut Lithium-Zulieferer für Tesla, Apple, VW, BMW und Daimler!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
09:38 , dpa-AFX
Asian Shares Mixed Amid Lack Of US Cues
09:34 , dpa-AFX
French Private Sector Growth Strongest In 69 [...]
09:28 , dpa-AFX
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Tesco plc
09:24 , dpa-AFX
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - e2V Technologies plc
09:24 , dpa-AFX
France's Inflation Accelerates Less Than Initial [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...