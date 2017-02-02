Erweiterte Funktionen
Franc Mixed Ahead Of Swiss Retail Sales Data
02.02.17 09:28
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:15 am ET Thursday, Switzerland's retail sales data for December is due.
Sales are forecast to drop 0.7 percent annually in December, reversing a 0.9 percent rise in November.
Ahead of the data, the Swiss franc showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the Swiss franc rose against the U.S. dollar and the yen, it fell against the euro and the pound
As of 3:10 am ET, the Swiss franc was trading at 1.0692 against the euro, 1.2559 against the pound, 0.9905 against the U.S. dollar and 113.91 against the yen.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuell
10:26 , dpa-AFXDGAP-DD: KWS SAAT SE (english)
10:25 , dpa-AFXDGAP-News: MITTELSTAND IM FOKUS: ADC [...]
10:10 , dpa-AFXAPA ots news: 3neo: Internet neu gedacht. - [...]
10:08 , dpa-AFXDaimler To Invest ¤10 Bln In Electric Vehicles [...]
10:03 , dpa-AFXOTS: Sky Deutschland / Sky baut mit Dynam [...]