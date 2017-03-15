Erweiterte Funktionen


Franc Mixed Ahead Of Swiss Producer And Import Prices




15.03.17 09:27
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:15 am ET Wednesday, Swiss producer and import prices are due for February.

Inflation is expected to rise to 1.8 percent in February from 0.8 percent in January.


Ahead of the data, the franc traded mixed against its major rivals. While the franc rose against the greenback and the yen, it held steady against the pound. Against the euro, it declined.


The franc was worth 1.0077 against the greenback, 113.77 against the yen, 1.2327 against the pound and 1.0716 against the euro as of 4:10 am ET.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
10.000% mit Funkturm-Aktien - Das beste Geschäftsmodell der Welt!
Neuer Funkturm-Aktientip Tower One Wireless!  
 
Tower One Wireless Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
10.000% mit Funkturm-Aktien - Das beste Geschäftsmodell der Welt! Neuer Funkturm-Aktientip Tower One Wireless!

Tower One Wireless Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
11:18 , dpa-AFX
Euro Little Changed After Eurozone Employme [...]
11:18 , dpa-AFX
UK Jobless Rate Lowest Since 1975
11:17 , dpa-AFX
dpa-AFX Overview: Analyst recommendations [...]
11:15 , dpa-AFX
Audi Group FY16 Profit Decreases; Revenue U [...]
11:14 , dpa-AFX
DIW erwartet eine Million zusätzliche Arbeitsplä [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...