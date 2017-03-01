Erweiterte Funktionen
Franc Mixed Ahead Of Swiss PMI
01.03.17 09:41
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:30 am ET Wednesday, the Swiss manufacturing PMI for February is due to be released.
Ahead of the data, the Swiss franc showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the Swiss franc fell against the U.S. dollar, the yen and the pound, it rose against the euro.
As of 3:25 am ET, the Swiss franc was trading at 1.0642 against the euro, 1.2496 against the pound, 1.0102 against the U.S. dollar and 112.37 against the yen.
