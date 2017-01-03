Franc Mixed Ahead Of Swiss PMI

Erweiterte Funktionen


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss SVME purchasing managers index for December is due at 3:30 am ET Tuesday.

Ahead of the data, the franc traded mixed against its major rivals. While the franc fell against the greenback and the pound, it rose against the yen and the euro.


The franc was worth 1.0255 against the greenback, 115.01 against the yen, 1.0699 against the euro and 1.2594 against the pound as of 3:25 am ET.


