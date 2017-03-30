Franc Mixed Ahead Of Swiss KOF Leading Indicator

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:00 am ET Thursday, the Swiss KOF leading indicator for March is due.



Economists forecast the index to fall to 105.8 in March from 107.2 in February.

Ahead of the data, the Swiss franc showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the Swiss franc rose against the U.S. dollar and the pound, it held steady against the yen and the euro.

As of 2:55 am ET, the Swiss franc was trading at 1.0720 against the euro, 1.2385 against the pound, 0.9962 against the U.S. dollar and 111.53 against the yen.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

