Erweiterte Funktionen


Franc Mixed Ahead Of Swiss KOF Leading Indicator




30.01.17 09:10
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:00 am ET Monday, Swiss KOF leading indicator for January is due.


Ahead of the data, the Swiss franc showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the Swiss franc rose against the euro and the yen, it fell against the U.S. dollar and the pound.


As of 2:55 am ET, the Swiss franc was trading at 1.0689 against the euro, 1.2540 against the pound, 0.9986 against the U.S. dollar and 114.88 against the yen.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten!
Übernahme von größtem Lithium-Ölfeld-Projekt in Alberta!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten! Übernahme von größtem Lithium-Ölfeld-Projekt in Alberta!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
14:45 , dpa-AFX
Investorensuche für Modehauskette Wöhrl geht [...]
14:45 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: Deutsche Telekom AG (english)
14:45 , dpa-AFX
Uber Fights Back After Immigration Ban Back [...]
14:44 , dpa-AFX
Garrett Brands To Acquire Frango From Macy [...]
14:40 , dpa-AFX
Dollar Rises Vs Most Majors Ahead Of U.S. [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...