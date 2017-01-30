Franc Mixed Ahead Of Swiss KOF Leading Indicator

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:00 am ET Monday, Swiss KOF leading indicator for January is due.





Ahead of the data, the Swiss franc showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the Swiss franc rose against the euro and the yen, it fell against the U.S. dollar and the pound.

As of 2:55 am ET, the Swiss franc was trading at 1.0689 against the euro, 1.2540 against the pound, 0.9986 against the U.S. dollar and 114.88 against the yen.

