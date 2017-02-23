Franc Mixed Ahead Of Swiss Industrial Production

Erweiterte Funktionen


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:15 am ET Thursday, Switzerland's industrial production figures for the fourth quarter are due.

Production was at 0.4 percent on a yearly basis in the previous quarter.


Ahead of the data, the euro showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the Swiss franc rose against the yen and the euro, it fell against the pound. Against the U.S. dollar, the franc held steady.


As of 3:10 am ET, the euro was trading at 1.2581 against the pound, 1.0663 against the euro, 1.0102 against the U.S. dollar and 112.15 against the yen.


