Franc Mixed Ahead Of Swiss CPI Data

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:15 am ET Tuesday, the Federal Statistical Office publishes Swiss consumer prices for January.



Inflation is forecast to rise to 0.3 percent in January from zero percent in December.

Ahead of the data, the Swiss franc traded mixed against its major rivals. While the franc fell against the euro and the U.S. dollar, it rose against the pound and the yen.

As of 3:10 am ET, the Swiss franc was trading at 1.0666 against the euro, 1.2583 against the pound, 1.0048 against the U.S. dollar and 113.01 against the yen.

