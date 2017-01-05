Erweiterte Funktionen
Franc Little Changed Following Swiss CPI
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After the release of Swiss consumer prices for December at 3:15 am ET Thursday, the franc changed little against its major rivals.
The franc was trading at 1.0167 against the greenback, 1.2511 against the pound, 1.0733 against the euro and 114.00 against the yen around 3:16 am ET.
