Franc Little Changed After Swiss ZEW Economic Expectation Index




22.02.17 10:19
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:00 am ET Wednesday, Swiss ZEW expectations survey results for February are due to be released.


After the data, the Swiss franc changed little against its major rivals.


As of 4:01 am ET, the Swiss franc was trading at 1.0639 against the euro, 1.2621 against the pound, 1.0125 against the U.S. dollar and 111.89 against the yen.


