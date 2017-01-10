Erweiterte Funktionen
Franc Little Changed After Swiss Unemployment Rate
10.01.17 08:01
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's State Secretariat for Economic Affairs released its unemployment data for December in the pre-European session on Tuesday at 1:45 am ET.
After the data, the Swiss franc changed little against its major rivals.
As of 1:46 am ET, the Swiss franc was trading at 1.0744 against the euro, 1.2303 against the pound, 1.0130 against the U.S. dollar and 114.10 against the yen.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuell
09:26 , dpa-AFXValeant To Acquire CeraVe, AcneFree And A [...]
09:22 , dpa-AFXROUNDUP/Wirtschaft zieht an: China überrasc [...]
09:18 , dpa-AFXFrance Industrial Output Recovers In November
09:05 , dpa-AFXFrankreich: Industrieproduktion deutlich stärker a [...]
09:00 , dpa-AFXDGAP-DD: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG (english)