Erweiterte Funktionen
Franc Little Changed After Swiss Unemployment Data
09.03.17 08:04
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's unemployment data for February was released in the pre-European session on Thursday at 1:45 am ET.
After the data, the Swiss franc changed little against its major rivals.
As of 1:48 am ET, the Swiss franc was trading at 1.0697 against the euro, 1.2345 against the pound, 1.0153 against the U.S. dollar and 112.73 against the yen.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuell
09:45 , dpa-AFXEstonia Trade Surplus Shrinks In January
09:44 , dpa-AFXU.S. Dollar Higher As U.S. Jobs Data, Fed M [...]
09:39 , dpa-AFXMerkel gegen Protektionismus - Appell für ein [...]
09:37 , dpa-AFXPremier Oil FY Pre-tax Loss Narrows
09:37 , dpa-AFXCzech Inflation Highest Since Late 2012