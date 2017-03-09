Erweiterte Funktionen


Franc Little Changed After Swiss Unemployment Data




09.03.17 08:04
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's unemployment data for February was released in the pre-European session on Thursday at 1:45 am ET.


After the data, the Swiss franc changed little against its major rivals.


As of 1:48 am ET, the Swiss franc was trading at 1.0697 against the euro, 1.2345 against the pound, 1.0153 against the U.S. dollar and 112.73 against the yen.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



