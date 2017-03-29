Erweiterte Funktionen

Franc Little Changed After Swiss UBS Consumption Indicator




29.03.17 08:21
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Following the release of Swiss UBS consumption indicator for February at 2:00 am ET Tuesday, the franc changed little against the other major currencies.


The franc was trading at 0.9925 against the greenback,1.0725 against the euro, 1.2304 against the pound and 111.97 against the yen around 2:04 am ET.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


