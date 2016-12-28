Franc Little Changed After Swiss UBS Consumption Indicator

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Following the release of Swiss UBS consumption indicator for November, the franc changed little against its major counterparts.





The franc was worth 1.0271 against the greenback, 114.44 against the yen, 1.0754 against the euro and 1.2622 against the pound around 2:02 am ET.

