Erweiterte Funktionen
Franc Little Changed After Swiss Trade Data
21.03.17 08:18
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After the release of Swiss trade data for February at 3:00 am ET Tuesday, the franc changed little against its major rivals.
The franc was trading at 0.9976 against the greenback, 112.92 against the yen, 1.0746 against the euro and 1.2337 against the pound around 3:02 am ET.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuell
10:06 , dpa-AFXDGAP-Public Voting Rights: Bechtle AG (engl [...]
10:02 , dpa-AFXShore Capital Stockbrokers Limited : Form 8.5 [...]
10:00 , dpa-AFXShore Capital Stockbrokers Limited : Form 8.5 [...]
10:00 , dpa-AFXDGAP-News: GBC AG veröffentlicht Branchen [...]
09:58 , dpa-AFXDGAP-News: Westport Energie AG: Tankstelle [...]