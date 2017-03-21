Erweiterte Funktionen


Franc Little Changed After Swiss Trade Data




21.03.17 08:18
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After the release of Swiss trade data for February at 3:00 am ET Tuesday, the franc changed little against its major rivals.


The franc was trading at 0.9976 against the greenback, 112.92 against the yen, 1.0746 against the euro and 1.2337 against the pound around 3:02 am ET.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



