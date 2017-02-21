Erweiterte Funktionen
Franc Little Changed After Swiss Trade Data
21.02.17 08:16
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's foreign trade data for January was released in the pre-European session on Tuesday at 2:00 am ET.
After the data, the Swiss franc changed little against its major rivals.
As of 2:01 am ET, the Swiss franc was trading at 1.0641 against the euro, 1.2520 against the pound, 1.0049 against the U.S. dollar and 112.92 against the yen.
