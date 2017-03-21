Erweiterte Funktionen


Franc Little Changed After Swiss SECO Economic Forecasts




21.03.17 08:02
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs issued Swiss March economic forecasts in the pre-European session on Tuesday at 2:45 am ET.


After the data, the Swiss franc changed little against its major rivals.


As of 2:46 am ET, the Swiss franc was trading at 1.0741 against the euro, 1.2327 against the pound, 0.9979 against the U.S. dollar and 112.98 against the yen.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Volltreffer - Goldentdeckung mit bis zu 252g/t Gold! Kursrallye voraus - 968% Gold-Aktientip!  
 
Astorius Resources Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Volltreffer - Goldentdeckung mit bis zu 252g/t Gold! Kursrallye voraus - 968% Gold-Aktientip!

Astorius Resources Ltd.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
10:06 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Public Voting Rights: Bechtle AG (engl [...]
10:02 , dpa-AFX
Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited : Form 8.5 [...]
10:00 , dpa-AFX
Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited : Form 8.5 [...]
10:00 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: GBC AG veröffentlicht Branchen [...]
09:58 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: Westport Energie AG: Tankstelle [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...