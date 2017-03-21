Franc Little Changed After Swiss SECO Economic Forecasts

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs issued Swiss March economic forecasts in the pre-European session on Tuesday at 2:45 am ET.





After the data, the Swiss franc changed little against its major rivals.

As of 2:46 am ET, the Swiss franc was trading at 1.0741 against the euro, 1.2327 against the pound, 0.9979 against the U.S. dollar and 112.98 against the yen.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM