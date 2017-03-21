Erweiterte Funktionen
Franc Little Changed After Swiss SECO Economic Forecasts
21.03.17 08:02
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs issued Swiss March economic forecasts in the pre-European session on Tuesday at 2:45 am ET.
After the data, the Swiss franc changed little against its major rivals.
As of 2:46 am ET, the Swiss franc was trading at 1.0741 against the euro, 1.2327 against the pound, 0.9979 against the U.S. dollar and 112.98 against the yen.
