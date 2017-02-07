Franc Little Changed After Swiss SECO Consumer Confidence Index

Erweiterte Funktionen


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, released its consumer confidence index for January in the pre-European session on Tuesday at 1:45 am ET.


After the data, the Swiss franc changed little against its major rivals.


As of 1:46 am ET, the Swiss franc was trading at 1.0645 against the euro, 1.2388 against the pound, 0.9955 against the U.S. dollar and 112.37 against the yen.


