Franc Little Changed After Swiss Retail Sales Data
02.03.17 09:33
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's Federal Statistical Office issued retail sales data for January at 3:15 am ET Thursday.
After the data, the Swiss franc changed little against its major rivals.
As of 3:17 am ET, the Swiss franc was trading at 1.0648 against the euro, 1.2418 against the pound, 1.0104 against the U.S. dollar and 113.05 against the yen.
