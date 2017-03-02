Franc Little Changed After Swiss Retail Sales Data

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's Federal Statistical Office issued retail sales data for January at 3:15 am ET Thursday.





After the data, the Swiss franc changed little against its major rivals.

As of 3:17 am ET, the Swiss franc was trading at 1.0648 against the euro, 1.2418 against the pound, 1.0104 against the U.S. dollar and 113.05 against the yen.

