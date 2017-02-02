Franc Little Changed After Swiss Retail Sales Data

Erweiterte Funktionen


02.02.17 09:36
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:15 am ET Thursday, Switzerland's retail sales data for December was released.


After the data, the Swiss franc changed little against its major rivals.


As of 3:16 am ET, the Swiss franc was trading at 1.0696 against the euro, 1.2562 against the pound, 0.9909 against the U.S. dollar and 113.89 against the yen.


