Erweiterte Funktionen
Franc Little Changed After Swiss Retail Sales
09.01.17 09:35
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After the release of Swiss retail sales for November at 3.15 am ET Monday, the franc changed little against its major rivals.
The franc was trading at 1.0173 against the greenback, 115.24 against the yen, 1.0726 against the euro and 1.2393 against the pound around 3:18 am ET.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuell
10:38 , dpa-AFXEurozone: Anlegerstimmung steigt kräftig - de [...]
10:30 , dpa-AFXDGAP-DD: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG (english)
10:28 , dpa-AFXEuropean Shares Drift Lower In Lackluster Tra [...]
10:25 , dpa-AFXHSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Deutsc [...]
10:25 , dpa-AFXWisdomTree Issuer PLC : Net Asset Value(s)