Franc Little Changed After Swiss PPI




19.01.17 09:31
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:15 am ET Thursday, Switzerland's Federal Statistical Office released producer and import prices for December.


After the data, the Swiss franc changed little against its major rivals.


As of 3:16 am ET, the Swiss franc was trading at 1.0716 against the euro, 1.2380 against the pound, 1.0061 against the U.S. dollar and 114.09 against the yen.


