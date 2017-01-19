Franc Little Changed After Swiss PPI

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:15 am ET Thursday, Switzerland's Federal Statistical Office released producer and import prices for December.





After the data, the Swiss franc changed little against its major rivals.

As of 3:16 am ET, the Swiss franc was trading at 1.0716 against the euro, 1.2380 against the pound, 1.0061 against the U.S. dollar and 114.09 against the yen.

