Franc Little Changed After Swiss PMI
01.03.17 09:47
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:30 am ET Wednesday, the Swiss manufacturing PMI for February was released.
After the data, the Swiss franc changed little against its major rivals.
As of 3:31 am ET, the Swiss franc was trading at 1.0643 against the euro, 1.2500 against the pound, 1.0106 against the U.S. dollar and 112.33 against the yen.
