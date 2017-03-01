Franc Little Changed After Swiss PMI

Erweiterte Funktionen


01.03.17 09:47
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:30 am ET Wednesday, the Swiss manufacturing PMI for February was released.


After the data, the Swiss franc changed little against its major rivals.


As of 3:31 am ET, the Swiss franc was trading at 1.0643 against the euro, 1.2500 against the pound, 1.0106 against the U.S. dollar and 112.33 against the yen.


