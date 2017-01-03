Franc Little Changed After Swiss PMI

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Following the release of Swiss SVME purchasing managers index for December at 3:30 am ET Tuesday, the franc changed little against its major rivals.





The franc was trading at 1.0248 against the greenback, 115.10 against the yen, 1.0693 against the euro and 1.2587 against the pound around 3:33 am ET.

